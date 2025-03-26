Dollar Tree selling Family Dollar to a pair of private equity firms for $1 billion

Dollar Tree is selling Family Dollar to a pair of private equity firms for $1 billion after unsuccessfully trying to incorporate the bargain chain for a decade.
Dollar Tree Inc. had been scouting options for Family Dollar for a while and it said Wednesday that the sale to Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management will allow it to focus on its core business.
“This is a major milestone in our multi-year transformation journey to help us fully achieve our potential,” CEO Mike Creedon said in a prepared statement.
Family Dollar will keep its headquarters in Chesapeake, Virginia.
The deal is expected to close later in the second quarter.
In Other News
1
FIFA details Club World Cup prize money with $125M target for the...
2
Stock market today: World markets are mixed after a slow day on Wall...
3
Russia convicts captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges in a trial...
4
In their own words: Trump officials shrugging off Signal leak once...
5
Niger’s junta leader is sworn in as president for a 5-year transition...