Dolly Parton to Rock Hall of Fame: Thanks but no thanks

The Cleveland-based institution had announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

“I do hope that the Rock % Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton’s statement continues.

“This has however inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

“I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment,” Parton concludes. “Rock on!”