X

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery and miss start of season, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press.

Ramsey was injured and he was carted off the field at the end of Miami's practice on Thursday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't released details, said the severity of Ramsey's injury will be determined during surgery.

Miami opens the season on September 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn't appear to put any weight on the leg. He was carted back to the locker room as Miami's second full-team practice of training camp closed.

“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time!” Ramsey tweeted Thursday evening. “This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! I'm forever grateful to worship His name!”

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida...
2
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in...
3
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of 'Take It to...
4
Biden thanks far-right Italian Premier Meloni for her strong support of...
5
Panic on Philippine ferry caused vessel to capsize, killing at least...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top