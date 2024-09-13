Breaking: Two Springfield schools evacuated, another closed; district cites police info

Dolphins will bring in another quarterback, while Tagovailoa deals with concussion

The Miami Dolphins will bring in another quarterback while starter Tua Tagovailoa deals with his latest concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
51 minutes ago
X

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will bring in another quarterback while starter Tua Tagovailoa deals with his latest concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

For now, Skylar Thompson will be considered the Dolphins' starter while Tagovailoa is sidelined. Tagovailoa left Thursday night's 31-10 loss to Buffalo in the third quarter with the third known concussion of his NFL career, all of them coming in the last 24 months.

“The team and the organization are very confident in Skylar,” McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa was 17 for 25 passing for 145 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions — one of which was returned for a Buffalo score — when he got hurt. Thompson completed eight of 14 passes for 80 yards.

Thompson said he feels “fully equipped” to run the Dolphins' offense.

“What’s going to lie ahead, who knows, but man, I’m confident, though,” Thompson said after Thursday's game. “I feel like I’m ready for whatever’s to come. I’m going to prepare and work hard and do everything I can to lead this team and do my job.”

___

AP NFL: http://www.apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Feds rarely punish hospitals for turning away pregnant patients
2
Harris supported the Green New Deal. Now, she's promoting domestic oil...
3
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had...
4
Whitehead becomes 1st CHL player to verbally commit to playing NCAA...
5
Election 2024 Latest: Harris concentrates on Pennsylvania while Trump...