Dominant deGrom pitches surging Mets to 5-2 win over Braves

New York fans had to wait a little longer than they planned to see deGrom go to work as the start of the game was delayed 20 minutes by rain. Once play began, however, deGrom didn’t disappoint the Citi Field crowd.

A standing ovation greeted the 34-year-old ace before he stepped onto the mound and his first pitch was a 99 mph fastball that Swanson lofted into right field for the first out. The right-hander then struck out Matt Olson on four pitches, each of which was 100 mph or faster.

Making his 200th major league start, deGrom finished with the most strikeouts by a Mets pitcher this season. With shadows creeping over the infield during a late-afternoon start, Atlanta swung and missed at each of his first 18 sliders.

While deGrom was silencing the Atlanta bats, the Mets scored four times against rookie Spencer Strider (6-4) in the third.

Brandon Nimmo led off with an infield single and moved to third on Francisco Lindor’s single to center. Alonso delivered the big blow of the inning with a double off the third-base bag. Daniel Vogelbach walked and both burly sluggers chugged home on Mark Canha’s double into the left-center gap.

Strider needed 79 pitches to complete 2 2/3 innings in the shortest start of his career. The Mets added another run in the fifth when Jeff McNeil scampered home on a wild pitch.

Joely Rodríguez allowed one hit and struck out four over 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of deGrom. Díaz fanned all three batters in the ninth for his 26th save.

For the second straight game, Mets fans taunted the Braves in the ninth inning by performing the tomahawk chop.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup with lower-body soreness. He flied out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and remained in the game for the final two innings. … C Travis d’Arnaud (right lower leg) was in a walking boot after Alonso slid into him hard on a play at the plate. X-rays were negative and d'Arnaud is expected to return to the lineup later this week.

Mets: LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) continues to progress. While there is still no timetable for his return, manager Buck Showalter indicated Lucchesi could be a bullpen option upon his return.

UP NEXT

Braves: After an off day, RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday as Atlanta opens a two-game series in Boston. He’ll be opposed by LHP Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52).

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.61 ERA) starts at home Monday night when New York begins a three-game series against Cincinnati. RHP Justin Dunn makes his season debut for the Reds after being sidelined since June 2021 with a shoulder injury. Dunn grew up on Long Island not far from Citi Field and was a first-round draft pick by the Mets out of Boston College.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor celebrate after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor celebrate after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz celebrates after striking out Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz celebrates after striking out Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' second baseman Luis Guillorme, center fielder Brandon Nimmo, shortstop Francisco Lindor and right fielder Starling Marte celebrate their win over the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' second baseman Luis Guillorme, center fielder Brandon Nimmo, shortstop Francisco Lindor and right fielder Starling Marte celebrate their win over the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Fans cheer on New York Mets' starting pitcher Jacob deGrom during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Fans cheer on New York Mets' starting pitcher Jacob deGrom during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson