Dominant Verstappen wins Austrian GP, extends overall lead

This was another crushing success for Verstappen on at the Red Bull ring, his team's home track and with thousands of his orange-shirted fans cheering on his 15th career win. He also won here last weekend at the Styrian GP.

Verstappen clinched his third straight pole on Saturday and got away cleanly again for another lights-to-flag win, the way Hamilton has so often done.

A great day for him and his adoring fans was completed by a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's wait for a 99th F1 win continues and he will hope for a change of fortune at the British GP in Silverstone in two weeks' time.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car during the start of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Christian Bruna/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Christian Bruna Credit: Christian Bruna

Fans set off orange smoke flares as they arrive to cheer on Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic