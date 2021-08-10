Dominion sues Trump-friendly broadcasters over fraud claims

Dominion says OAN and Newsmax trumpeted those false claims to boost their own profits at Dominion's expense.

Law enforcement and election efforts, including Trump's attorney general, Bill Barr, have confirmed that there was no election fraud sufficient to sway the results.

Byrne and OAN founder Charles Herring did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Brian Peterson, a spokesman for Newsmax, said the company's 2020 election coverage was based on allegations made by the president, his advisers and members of Congress.

“Dominion's action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press,” Peterson said in a statement.