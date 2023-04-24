Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network

Harlow challenged Lemon, trying to clarify what he was referencing: “I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?”

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are,” Lemon responded. He brought up the subject again an hour later, and was rebutted by commentator Audie Cornish.

Lemon issued a statement saying he regretted his "inartful and irrelevant" comments, which Haley herself called the comments sexist and used to fundraise. He was subsequently absent from the show for three days, returning the following week with a tweeted apology but no mention of the episode on air.

Licht told staffers in a memo at the time that Lemon would undergo "formal training," but did not specify what that would entail. Licht added that it was important to him that the network "balances accountability with … fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."