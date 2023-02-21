Don Lemon to return to CNN, undergo 'formal training'

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are,” Lemon responded. He brought up the subject again an hour later, and was rebutted by commentator Audie Cornish.

“She's in her prime for running for office,” Cornish said of Haley. “Political prime is what we’re talking about.”

Lemon issued a statement that same day saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” comments, which were widely condemned. Haley herself called the comments sexist and used the episode to fundraise.

According to The New York Times, Licht chastised Lemon during an editorial call Friday, saying his remarks were "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" and a "huge distraction." Lemon appeared at the meeting and apologized to staffers, CNN reported.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” Licht wrote in the Monday night memo reported by CNN. “He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously."

“Don will be back with us tomorrow,” Harlow said at the top of Tuesday morning's “CNN This Morning.”