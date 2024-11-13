Donald Trump's return to Washington in 10 photos

Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday as president-elect where he headed to the White House for the first time in four years
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday as president-elect where he headed to the White House for the first time in four years.

He spent nearly two hours with President Joe Biden, committing to a straightforward transition of power - despite actively working to obstruct the same process four years ago.

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One takes off and lands, and his motorcade weaved through Washington before stopping at a hotel for a GOP leadership conference on Capitol Hill.

“It's nice to win,” Trump told lawmakers there after a standing ovation.

Trump then headed to White House. Sitting in front of a crackling fire in the Oval Office, the former rivals shook hands.

“Congratulations,” Biden, a Democrat, told the Republican. “I look forward to having, like they said, a smooth transition,” Biden said. “Welcome. Welcome back.”

Trump replied, “Thank you very much,” saying that “politics is tough. And it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world. But it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much.”

After their meeting, Trump left town again. Here's a look at the day through the lens of AP photographers.

A motorcade carrying President-elect Donald Trump leaves Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President-elect Donald Trump's airplane, with Trump aboard, arrives, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President-elect Donald Trump, escorted by House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., for a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., second from left, applauds with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Members of the press gather outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, before President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

