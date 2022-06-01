Donaldson disappointed Yankees didn't publicly support him

A three-time All-Star and the 2015 AL MVP with Oakland, the 36-year-old Donaldson said he was surprised by criticism from White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, his former Athletics teammate, who said he is “not a fan” of Donaldson.

Donaldson said Hendriks never brought up any issues when they met in a parking lot outside a ballpark.

“I know Liam has come out a couple times and said some stuff about me," Donaldson said. “It’s weird because I hear one thing and then when I see him it’s different. So it’s definitely been confusing for that. I’m not saying that every one of my teammates have always been best friends with."

Donaldson made a public apology to the Robinson family last week.

”I think everybody wanted to have a say. But they don't know my heart," Donaldson said. “I do feel bad that the Robinson family — I never wanted them to feel their name should ever be regarded in a bad light. That was why I issued the apology."

He maintains of Anderson, “maybe he misinterepreted" the references but said “I haven't had a chance to talk to him."

“I think when it comes down to it, over the last couple of years, there's been animosity from their team towards me," Donaldson said. “And I don’t really have a problem with the team. I think there's some stuff that was in question from last year."

Donaldson riled up Chicago last season when he alleged ace Lucas Giolito had benefitted from the use of illegal sticky substances. He said he intends to stop his chatiness with the White Sox.

“I should not talk to these guys any more, just because I don’t ever want to be brought up in that light or that spectacle," he said. “It's been tough."

Donaldson, acquired by the Yankees this year, is with his sixth big league team and is hitting .238 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 37 games. He is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and could be activated Sunday. He was also briefly away from the team with COVID-19 following the incident with Anderson.

Donaldson had felt the shoulder pain for most of this season and says his swing has responded to a cortisone injection.

“I just have a of of wear and tear in there over the years," he said. “I have tears everywhere in the there. It's old stuff that gets in the way at times."

