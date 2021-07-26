Doncic debuts with 48 points, Slovenia wins Olympic opener

The opening day of play in Group C started with Luka against Luis, the 22-year-old phenom against the 41-year-old veteran who was beginning his record-tying fifth Olympics in men's basketball.

But it was quickly clear Doncic would be the star of this show with 15 points before the game was five minutes old.

Casually launching his step-back 3-pointers from well behind the international 3-point arc — one came from just inside the TOKYO 2020 logo at center court — Doncic shot from places where Argentina just couldn’t come out to defend.

When they tried, he just took his game inside, getting consecutive baskets on follow shots in the second quarter.

That came during a 23-8 finish to the half for Slovenia, extending a 39-34 lead to 62-42 at the break.

Manu Ginobili was impressed, the Argentine idol tweeting at halftime that Doncic was "a beast" and praising his "tremendous mastery of the game."

Doncic had already shown he had that playing in Europe even before going on to win Rookie of the Year honors in the NBA. In his second season, he became the first NBA player to average 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first postseason series.

His first Olympics might be even better than that.

Slovenia has been a country on the rise, winning the EuroBasket title in 2017 and then qualifying for Tokyo by winning one of the Olympic qualifying touraments earlier this month. The Slovenians knocked off host Lithuania in the final after Doncic went right to playing for his country after the Mavericks were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

Argentina, the 2004 Olympic champions, were thought to be past their years of challenging for titles when Ginobili and some other stars from that era called it a career.

But Scola is still here and the Argentines showed they’re not done just yet when they made a surprise run to the gold-medal game two years ago in the Basketball World Cup, losing to Spain but not until after clinching their spot in the Olympics.

Spain is also in Group C along with host Japan, but even those games shouldn't be any tougher than playing against Doncic.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Slovenia's Luka Doncic (77) drives past Argentina's Francisco Caffaro (11), left, during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Slovenia's Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket over Argentina's Francisco Caffaro (11) during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Slovenia's Luka Doncic (77) drives up the court ahead of Argentina's Patricio Garino (29) during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Slovenia's Luka Doncic (77) drives up the court ahead of Argentina's Patricio Garino (29) during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Argentina's Luis Scola (4) drives to the basket over Slovenia's Mike Tobey (10) during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Argentina's Luis Scola (4) drives around Slovenia's Edo Muric (8) during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Slovenia's Luka Doncic (77) smiles during men's basketball preliminary round game against Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay