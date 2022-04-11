Doncic injury puts playoff status in doubt as Mavs top Spurs

The Mavericks had a chance to move up the third seed, but needed New Orleans to beat Golden State when the Pelicans were resting several regulars. The Warriors won 128-107.

The Spurs were already locked into the final spot in the play-in tournament as the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points for San Antonio, which will play ninth-seeded New Orleans on Wednesday. The winner plays the loser between No 7 seed Minnesota and the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 8 seed.

Kidd said before the game the club wanted to treat it as a dress rehearsal for the playoffs even if it didn’t mean moving up from the fourth seed.

Doncic had played his normal rotation, going the entire first quarter and part of the second. He was on the verge of playing all of the third quarter when he pulled up with the injury. He left with 2:24 remaining in the quarter.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored all of his 16 points in the third quarter, when Dallas broke a 59-59 halftime tie by outscoring San Antonio 38-23. The Mavericks held on in the fourth quarter with a lineup filled by players not in the rotation.

The Mavericks won all four games against San Antonio, sweeping the season series from their Texas rivals for the first time.

TIP-INS

Spurs: G Lonnie Walker IV sat with lower back tightness a night after leading the Spurs with 24 points in a loss to Golden State. ... Dejounte Murray scored 17 points after missing the past five games with a non-COVID-19 illness. ... Josh Richardson scored 18 points against his former team. ... Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Mavericks: C Dwight Powell set a club record with 18 consecutive shots made over four games. Coming into the season, Powell shared the previous record of 14 with DeAndre Jordan and Erick Dampier. He broke the record with his first bucket before the run ended on his fifth attempt when he couldn't convert an alley-oop pass from Jalen Brunson. He finished 5 of 6 and scored 12 points. ... F Maxi Kleber missed his fourth consecutive game with right ankle soreness, but Kidd said he would be ready for the playoffs.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is helped off the court by teammates and a member of the staff after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is helped off the court by teammates and a member of the staff after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) holds his shot and looks at his team's bench after sinking a three-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) holds his shot and looks at his team's bench after sinking a three-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) works to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) works to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez