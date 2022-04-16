Doncic out for Mavs in Game 1 against Utah because of calf

The 23-year-old Doncic was hurt last Sunday night in the third quarter of what proved to be a meaningless home game for the Mavericks. That win over San Antonio had no impact on Dallas' standing as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, and opening the playoffs at home for the first time since its NBA championship season 11 years ago.

He wouldn't have been able to play in that finale against the Spurs if the NBA hasn't rescinded the 16th technical foul that Doncic got in the second-to-last regular-season game April 8. He would have had to serve an automatic one-game suspension if the technical foul had been upheld by the league.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports