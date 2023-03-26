X

Doncic picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game suspension

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has picked up his 16th technical foul of the season and now faces a one-game suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday and now faces a one-game suspension.

Unless the NBA office rescinds the technical, Doncic will be forced to sit out the team’s game Monday night against against the Indiana Pacers.

Doncic had been chirping at officials for most of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and finally got slapped with a technical midway through the third quarter of a tightly contested game.

The suspension could prove costly for Dallas, which entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for 10th in the Western Conference but still out of position for a play-in tournament spot because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

