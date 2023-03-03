Doncic scores 42, Irving 40 as Mavs outlast 76ers 133-126

The return of Doncic, who had 12 assists, got Irving going again with a three-point play and a deep 3-pointer before Doncic hit another long one for a 119-108 lead. They combined to go 13 of 21 from deep.

The franchise's first pair of All-Star starters, who won for the second time in six games together since Irving arrived in the blockbuster trade with Brooklyn, got others involved, too.

Five other Mavericks hit 3-pointers as Dallas finished with a season-high 25 3s on 48 attempts (52%).

Harden made his first 11 shots — five from the field, including three 3s and six free throws — while finishing the first half with 19 points and 10 assists.

The 10-time All-Star guard was limited to eight points and three assists after the break and had two of his six turnovers in the fourth quarter — on steals by Doncic and Irving — when Dallas was rebuilding its lead.

TIP-INS

76ers: Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points. ... Jalen McDaniels picked up three fouls in 14 seconds and four in less than a minute late in the third quarter. Two seconds after he and coach Doc Rivers complained about a call when he knocked the ball out of Doncic's hands, McDaniels ran through a screen from Maxi Kleber for his fourth in the sequence and fifth overall.

Mavericks: Reggie Bullock (15 points) and Christian (10) were the other double-figure scorers. ... Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway Jr. each went 2 of 4 from 3, with Kleber scoring nine and Hardaway eight.

UP NEXT

76ers: The third game of a five-game trip, and third game in four nights, at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Mavericks: Phoenix visits Sunday in the first meeting between Kevin Durant and Irving since both were traded by Brooklyn.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

