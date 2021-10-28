Don't be cruel: Bar owner seeks return of stolen Elvis bust

The Peoria Journal Star reports that the theft of the King of Rock n' Roll from atop the bar of Jimmy's Bar in West Peoria happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

“To walk off with that took some guts,” said Jimmy Spears, the bar's owner for 39 years. He said the the heist can't have taken much planning or work since he never bothered to bolt down something that he never thought anyone would want to steal.