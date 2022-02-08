Don't got Moxie? Maine's beloved soda is in short supply

Moxie, a polarizing beverage that is the state's official soft drink, is in short supply because of supply chain woes. The soda is beloved by thousands of Mainers and is the subject of a summer festival, but it also has detractors who say it tastes like medicine, or worse.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, the local bottler of Moxie, told WGME-TV that supply chain issues have delayed its delivery of Moxie concentrate for months. The bottler said it looks forward to "being able to stock the shelves with Moxie as soon as possible."