DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs after pandemic hiring surge

DoorDash and other start-up delivery services posted record revenue during the pandemic with millions sheltering at home. Profits are another story, however.

DoorDash said early this month that revenue rose 33% to $1.7 billion in the third quarter, but costs also ballooned and it almost tripled its losses from $101 million during the same period last year, to $296 million in 2022.

“Put in simple terms, the business is now losing around 70 cents for each order it fulfils. This is a sharp increase in the 41 cents it was losing at the start of this fiscal year,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “All the metrics are pointing in the wrong direction.”

Impacted employees will receive 17 weeks of compensation and their February 2023 stock vest. All health benefits will continue through March 31, 2023.

DoorDash is among several companies to announce job cuts recently. Others include Twitter, Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and H&M.

Shares of DoorDash Inc. rose almost 5% Wednesday.