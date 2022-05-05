dayton-daily-news logo
X

DoorDash sales soar in Q1, but costs grow as well

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
DoorDash sales soared in the first quarter as it added new users

DoorDash sales soared in the first quarter as it added new users, but the delivery company’s losses also widened as it paid more to acquire partner businesses and drivers.

The San Francisco company said its revenue jumped 35% to $1.46 billion in the January-March period. That was well ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $1.38 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash said its total orders grew 23% to 404 million, also topping analysts’ expectations. It said average order frequency per customer reached a record high as the company added more DashPass members, who pay a $9.99 monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries.

Still, DoorDash’s net loss widened to $167 million, from $110 million in the same period a year ago, as its sales and marketing expenses rose.

DoorDash said it lost 48 cents per share in the quarter, more than double the 21 cent loss Wall Street forecast.

In Other News
1
Major companies stay mum on thorny abortion issue - for now
2
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
3
Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5
4
Biden to crack down on polluters in poor, minority areas
5
US Cyber Command team helps Lithuania protect its networks
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top