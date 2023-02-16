DoorDash sees record orders and users, but losses grow

Inukonda said DoorDash has confidence in its outlook this year because the company has grown despite inflation and economic headwinds. DoorDash expects gross order value between $60 billion and $63 billion this year, up from $53.4 billion in 2022.

“Food is relatively inelastic. People need to do that grocery shopping," he said. “And we have a product and service that people love."

Total orders grew 27% to 467 million. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 459 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Fourth quarter revenue jumped 40% to $1.82 billion, also ahead of analysts’ forecast of $1.77 billion.

But profits remain elusive for the 10-year-old company. DoorDash said its net loss widened to $640 million, or $1.65 per share, as it expanded into new categories __ like a recently announced partnership with the beauty product store Sephora __ and integrated Wolt into its operations.

Wall Street had expected a loss of 67 cents per share.

DoorDash's stock-based compensation costs rose and its research and development costs nearly doubled in the fourth quarter. Its net income was also impacted by restructuring charges. The company announced in December that it was laying off 1,250 workers __ or 6% of its workforce __ because it hired too many people when sales surged during the pandemic.