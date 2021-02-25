DoorDash's sales triple in Q4, but 2021 could see slowdown

“’It’s still pretty early days. The penetration levels are quite low," Xu said Thursday in a conference call with investors.

DoorDash reported a net loss of $312 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. The loss, of $2.67 per share, compared to a loss of $3.05 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Wall Street had forecast DoorDash would post a fourth-quarter loss of 28 cents per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet. But their estimates had varied wildly. This was DoorDash's first earning report since its initial public offering in December.

The company said its 1 million drivers, known as Dashers, earned more than $2 billion on the platform in the fourth quarter. They delivered 273 million orders, more than double the number in the same period a year ago.

Revenue jumped 226% to $970 million for the October-December period. That outpaced analysts’ forecasts.

For the full year, DoorDash reported a net loss of $461 million. That was an improvement from 2019, but DoorDash __ which was founded in 2013 __ has never made a full-year profit.

Its stock was down more than 11% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.