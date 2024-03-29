BreakingNews
Ohio’s first infused coffee shop lounge opens in Dayton

Doris Kearn Goodwin and Laurie Anderson to receive medals from American Academy of Arts and Letters

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Laurie Anderson and the president of the Harlem School of the Arts, James C

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
51 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Doris Kearns Goodwin, Laurie Anderson and the president of the Harlem School of the Arts, James C. Horton, are being honored by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

The academy announced Friday that Goodwin, the Pulitzer Prize winning historian, is receiving a Gold Medal for biography. Anderson, the celebrated avant-garde performer, will be given a Gold Medal for music. Horton, who has run the renowned Harlem school since 2022 and has worked in education for decades, is being cited for his “significant contribution to the arts.”

All three will be presented their awards in May, when the academy formally inducts its new members, among them the Oscar-winning composer John Williams and the novelist Alice McDermott.

The arts academy is an honor society founded in 1898 that has 300 core members and each year awards numerous prizes and grants.

In Other News
1
Owning Wrexham is hitting Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Club owes its...
2
Russia launches barrage of 99 drones and missiles on Ukraine’s energy...
3
Biden says he's working to secure release of Wall Street Journal...
4
Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is...
5
EPA sets strict emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks and buses in...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top