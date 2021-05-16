Double bagel: Swiatek routs Pliskova in Italian Open final

“I think you have just days like this in tennis where things are not going your way,” Pliskova added. “I will just quickly forget about today.”

Blasting winners at will with both her forehand and backhand, Swiatek led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova’s 23.

It wasn't always so easy this week for Swiatek, the surprise winner in Paris last year when she was ranked 54th.

She had to save two match points in her third-round victory over Barbora Krejcikova then had to win twice on Saturday — beating both two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina and 17-year-old Coco Gauff — after her quarterfinal was pushed back a day due to rain.

“It’s been a tough week but I’m really happy that I got through everything,” Swiatek said. “I was super focused today so I’m really proud of myself.”

Swiatek’s third career title will move her into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time on Monday — to No. 9.

Pliskova was playing in her third consecutive final at the Foro Italico, having won the title in 2019. The veteran Czech player slammed her racket to the clay in frustration early in the second set and received a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Later, Rafael Nadal was renewing his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in the men’s final.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Swiatek won 6-0, 6-0. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts during her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the winner's trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Swiatek won 6-0, 6-0. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova wipes her eyes during her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after winning a point to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia