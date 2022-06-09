Double whammy: Both farmers and consumers hit by high prices

Its forecast points to a “likely tightening of food markets and import bills reaching a new record high,’’ said Upali Galketi Aratchilage, an FAO economist and lead editor of the report.

The outlook discussed how agricultural sectors are struggling with rising costs of production, especially fertilizer and fuel, which could trigger further increases in food prices.

Russia and its ally Belarus are major exporters of fertilizer. But while international sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine haven’t targeted food exports, sanctions regarding Russian shipping and insurance for such shipping has complicated logistics for Russian farm exports.

Spiking prices for agricultural production products could call into question whether the world’s farmers can afford to buy them, wrote FAO experts in markets and trade. That scenario applies to major exporting countries as well, the report said. Some North American farmers are shifting from maize to soy, which requires less nitrogen fertilizer, the report noted.

All these factors point to “low (and falling) real prices for farmers, despite the high prices faced by consumers,’’ FAO said.

Based on current conditions, the situation does “not augur well for a market-led supply response that could conceivably rein in further increases in food process for the 2022/23 season and possibly the next,’’ the report said.

FILE - Somalis who fled drought-stricken areas sit at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia on Feb. 4, 2022. Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings on Monday, June 6, 2022 about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate "shocks" like drought and worsened by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

FILE - Residents wait in line at a "community pot," in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday June 17, 2020. Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings on Monday, June 6, 2022, about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate "shocks" like drought and worsened by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

FILE - Residents of Oworonshoki Slum carry their food parcels distributed by the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, a non-profit nutrition focused initiative committed to fighting hunger and solving problems of Malnutrition for poor communities, in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings on Monday, June 6, 2022 about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate "shocks" like drought and worsened by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File) Credit: Sunday Alamba

FILE - Scattered grain sits inside a warehouse damaged by Russian attacks in Cherkaska Lozova, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, May 28, 2022. Russia and Turkey voiced support Wednesday, June 8, 2022, for the creation of a safe maritime corridor in the Black Sea so Ukraine can export grain to global markets amid an escalating world food crisis. But Russia demanded that the Black Sea be demined and Turkey said allowing the Ukraine exports should be accompanied by easing Western sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Residents sit at tables set up on a sidewalk as they wait to be served a free lunch donated by the New Birth's Christian church, in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Once a week, the church hands out over 100 free lunches to low-income children, pregnant women and the elderly. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos