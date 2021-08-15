Doug Barron shoots third straight 64 to win in Calgary

Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.

First-round leader Billy Mayfair was 12 after a 69, and Calgary resident Stephen Ames closed with a 70 to match David McKenzie (67) at 11 under.

Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title.

“I really like the golf course, I thought it was great,” Weir said. “It was a nice test of golf. It was difficult on the greens, I found it difficult on the greens, especially on the weekend. I got stuck in neutral the last two days here, but I love the place and Shaw and Suncor did an amazing job, so it was good to be back up north.”

Robert Allenby had a 67 to tie for 44th at 1 under. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.

The tournament was the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.