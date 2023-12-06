Doughty scores 33 seconds into OT, Kings rally past Blue Jackets 4-3 for 10th straight road win

Phillip Danault scored twice, Arthur Kaliyev added a goal and Vladislav Gavrikov contributed a pair of assists in his first game back in Columbus after being traded to Los Angeles in March.

Kirill Marchenko, Johnny Gaudreau and Mathieu Olivier scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 35 for Columbus, which has lost eight games this season after holding a lead in the final 20 minutes.

The first two periods were all Columbus, as the Blue Jackets built a three-goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes, helped by a first period, power-play goal from Marchenko, and second-period scores from Gaudreau and Olivier.

The Kings charged back with three goals in the first 6:38 of the third period, including a pair from Danault and one from Kaliyev, before Doughty’s overtime winner.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Visit New York Islanders on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP