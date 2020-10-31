Dove Awards name for KING & COUNTRY top artist

The awards show changed up the format during its telecast on Trinity Broadcasting Network to focus on performances and stories of hope. The awards show has normally been held at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke and Joel Smallbone, who perform as for KING & COUNTRY, also picked up an award for short form video of the year for their duet with Dolly Parton. Tauren Wells won contemporary Christian artist of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.