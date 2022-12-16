dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dozens feared buried after landslide hits Malaysian campsite

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
A Malaysia fire department official says some 50 people are feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Around 50 people are feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, a Malaysian fire department official said.

Local media cited police as saying initial information indicated that some 100 people may have been at the campsite in Batang Kali, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred.

A fire department official told The Associated Press that rescuers are searching for an estimated 50 missing people. He provided no further details.

In Other News
1
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
2
Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president
3
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
4
Pilot ejects from fighter jet in Texas in failed landing
5
Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top