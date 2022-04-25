Dozens killed in violence in one volatile South Sudan county

The U.N. mission said it has deployed more peacekeepers to conduct regular patrols in Leer town.

South Sudan has been plagued by sporadic violence since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

While some of the violence is communal, with rival ethnic groups retaliating against each other in remote areas, tensions in the capital Juba have risen recently after the deputy president accused the president of violating a fragile truce.

After years of battling against Sudan, South Sudan won independence in 2011. But just two years later the new country descended into a civil war in which tens of thousands of people were killed.

The civil war ended in 2018 with a peace agreement that brought President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar together in a government of national unity, although relations remain strained between the two sides.