Dozens of bandits seize Brazilian city, loot bank

Police later located the attackers' vehicles in a neighboring municipality, Cruz said.

State-run Bank of Brazil said in an emailed statement that its branch in Criciuma will remain closed, and that it doesn't provide information regarding the amount of money taken. It didn't respond to an Associated Press request for comment about local media reports the branch was a regional treasury.

The brazen robbery resembles another that took place in July in the city of Botucatu, in Sao Paulo state.There, around 30 armed men blew up a bank branch, took residents hostage and exchanged gunfire with police officers before making their getaway.

Criciuma's Mayor Clésio Salvaro took to Twitter last night while the terror was still unfolding to warn locals of the “robbery of great proportions, by very well-prepared thieves.”

“As mayor of Criciúma, I ask that you stay home, don’t leave home, exercise all precaution,” Salvaro said in a video he posted just before 2 a.m. local time. “Tell your friends and families. Let the police do their job.”

Two injuries were reported during the robbery.