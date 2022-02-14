Dr. Deborah Birx, COVID adviser under Trump, has a book deal

“Frankly, I didn’t know how to handle that episode,” Birx told ABC television in March 2021. “I still think about it every day.”

She was criticized again in 2020 when she traveled to Delaware for Thanksgiving weekend even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended against holiday travel. By the end of the year, she had announced her retirement.

Since leaving, Birx has testified that she favored a more forceful response to the virus but was countered by Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump's top COVID-19 adviser, whose memoir “A Plague Upon Our Hour" came out in 2021.

“I could see the consequences of what was occurring out across the United States and the severity of the virus among the most ill, and my concern about those who were potentially less ill,” Birx told a congressional panel last fall. “And inside the White House is a person that is basically wanting community spread to increase.“