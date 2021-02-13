Draghi takes helm in Italy, focused on pandemic recovery aid

That political backing will be crucial in Parliament, where Draghi next week must put his government to the test of mandatory confidence votes.

Political cooperation will also improve chances of speedy passage of spending packages and other legislative priorities so Draghi can lead the nation into recovery.

The prospect of funneling money into concrete projects to improve citizens' lives is thanks to EU largesse that has been described as the biggest aid instrument since the Marshall Plan after World War II. It practically overnight transformed the euro-skepticism of Matteo Salvini, the right-wing League leader, into a fervent pro-Europe proponent.

Salvini didn't get a ministry himself, but three of his party stalwarts did, including a key aide, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who will head the economic development ministry as Italy tries to bolster businesses knocked to the ground by the pandemic's lockdown restrictions.

Also getting a share of the 23 ministry posts were four parties that formed Giuseppe Conte's imploded coalition: the Democratic Party; a smaller left-wing party; a small centrist party led by ex-Premier Matteo Renzi, whose defection caused the Conte government's collapse last month, and the biggest party in Parliament, the populist 5-Star Movement.

Born as an anti-establishment movement, the Movement was already splintering after being the lead party in back-to-back Conte governments since 2018 — one right-leaning and the other left-leaning. Its decision to join a Draghi government threatened to widen the fractures in the Movement, with roots in distrust of Brussels.

Back in government after a decade is Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia party. The former three-time premier and media mogul is a big backer of Draghi and bills himself as a staunch champion of Europe.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, left, and Premier Mario Draghi pose after the swearing-in ceremony, at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Mario Draghi, credited with largely saving the euro currency, has formally taken the helm of Italy, focused on guiding the country through the pandemic and reviving its economy. Premier Draghi and his Cabinet ministers were sworn into office Saturday at the Quirinal presidential palace in front of President Sergio Mattarella. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

Incoming Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives to speak to the media after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Italy, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Yara Nardi/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Yara Nardi Credit: Yara Nardi