Draisaitl scores in OT as the Oilers beat the Kings 4-3 in Game 4 to tie series

Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard tied it with 29 seconds left and goalie Calvin Pickard off for an extra attacker, beating Kuemper with a straightaway slap shot from near the blue line.

Bouchard had his second straight two-goal game, also pulling the Oilers within one at 7:51 of the third with a shot that deflected in off the Kings defenseman Drew Doughty's skate. Bouchard had the go-ahead goal Friday night in Edmonton's 7-4 home victory.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Kings haven’t won a playoff series since beating the New York Rangers tin 2014 to win the Stanley Cup.

Corey Perry also scored for Edmonton, and Pickard stopped 38 shots.

Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, and Kuemper made 44 saves — 17 in overtime.

Fiala made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 7:32 of the second.

Moore opened the scoring with 9:25 left in the first. He foiled a hard-around along the right boards, got the puck back from Phillip Danault, skated toward the goal and beat Pickard with a wrist shot.

Foegele gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead on determined rush at 1:31 of the second period. Perry got one back for Edmonton on a power play at 4:11, batting the puck out of the air just below the crossbar and swatting it in as it fell.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

