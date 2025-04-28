Draisaitl scores in OT as the Oilers beat the Kings 4-3 in Game 4 to tie series

Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play at 18:18 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Sunday night in Game 4 to tie the first-round playoff series
Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during an overtime of an NHL playoff gamen in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during an overtime of an NHL playoff gamen in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 59 minutes ago
X

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play at 18:18 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Sunday night in Game 4 to tie the first-round playoff series.

After assisting on Edmonton's first three goals, Draisaitl beat goalie Darcy Kuemper after the puck found him on the right side off a scramble. The Oilers got the power play when defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov tripped Connor McDavid.

Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard tied it with 29 seconds left and goalie Calvin Pickard off for an extra attacker, beating Kuemper with a straightaway slap shot from near the blue line.

Bouchard had his second straight two-goal game, also pulling the Oilers within one at 7:51 of the third with a shot that deflected in off the Kings defenseman Drew Doughty's skate. Bouchard had the go-ahead goal Friday night in Edmonton's 7-4 home victory.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Kings haven’t won a playoff series since beating the New York Rangers tin 2014 to win the Stanley Cup.

Corey Perry also scored for Edmonton, and Pickard stopped 38 shots.

Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, and Kuemper made 44 saves — 17 in overtime.

Fiala made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 7:32 of the second.

Moore opened the scoring with 9:25 left in the first. He foiled a hard-around along the right boards, got the puck back from Phillip Danault, skated toward the goal and beat Pickard with a wrist shot.

Foegele gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead on determined rush at 1:31 of the second period. Perry got one back for Edmonton on a power play at 4:11, batting the puck out of the air just below the crossbar and swatting it in as it fell.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry (90), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings in an overtime of an NHL playoff gamen in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings during an overtime of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2), Zach Hyman (18) and Corey Perry (90) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry (90) celebrates a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44), Kevin Fiala (22), Alex Laferriere (14) and Quinton Byfield (55) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings' goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe (9) trips up Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) makes the save as Vladislav Gavrikov (84) and Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry (90) reach for the rebound during the second period of an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Moore, right, celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings' Alex Laferriere (14) falls while being pressured by Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Janmark (13) and Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the first period of Game 4 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke (92) is knocked down by Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Houthi rebels say alleged US airstrike that hit Yemen prison holding...
2
Putin thanks North Korean troops for fighting against Ukrainian forces...
3
Kim Kardashian set to testify in Paris trial over her 2016 Fashion Week...
4
A new generation of Maasai warriors is born in Kenya
5
Vancouver ramming attack suspect charged with murder as hundreds attend...