Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an “unforgettable cultural moment.”