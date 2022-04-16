Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers

Among some 500 competitors from 20 nations taking part in the games is a team of 19 from Ukraine — many of them taking a brief break from defending their country against the Russian invasion that triggered a devastating war.
The competitors take part in athletics, archery, cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby, as well as Saturday's driving challenge organized by one of the event’s official partners, car maker Jaguar Land Rover.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, celebrates when arriving first in a mini Land Rover driven by a child when attending the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, celebrates when arriving first in a mini Land Rover driven by a child when attending the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, scream as the Romanian competitor crosses the finish line of the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, scream as the Romanian competitor crosses the finish line of the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, waves from a mini Land Rover driven by a child when attending the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, waves from a mini Land Rover driven by a child when attending the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Credit: Peter Dejong
Credit: Peter Dejong