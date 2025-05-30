Driver charged with Liverpool soccer parade tragedy appears in court

A driver charged with multiple counts of causing grievous bodily harm for ramming into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans during a street parade has made his first court appearance
Fans leave as Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — A driver charged with multiple counts of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm for ramming into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team's Premier League championship made his first court appearance Friday.

Paul Doyle, wearing a black suit, white shirt and gray tie, looked emotional as he spoke only to confirm his name, address and birth date in a hearing in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Doyle, 53, faces a charge of dangerous driving and and six serious offenses alleging he caused or tried to cause grievous bodily harm. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

The charges are related to four adults and two children who were among the 79 people injured following the team parade on Monday. The victims ranged in age from 9 to 78, police said. Seven people remained in the hospital on Thursday.

The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when Doyle turned down a street full of fans and joy quickly turned to tragedy. Police said they believed Doyle got past a road block by following an ambulance that was trying to reach a possible heart attack victim.

Videos showed the car hit and toss a person wrapped in a red Liverpool flag into the air and then swerve into a sea of people packed on the side of the road.

At least four people, including a child, were rescued from beneath the vehicle when it came to a halt.

Merseyside Police said the driver was believed to have acted alone and they did not suspect terrorism. They have not disclosed an alleged motive for the act.

