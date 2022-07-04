Drought emergency declared for northern Italy, frees up aid

The drought also has started to affect south-central Italy.

On Rome’s Tiber River, plants growing on the riverbed can be seen on the surface and debris floats in the shallow waters.

“The Tiber, as I can say from my 40 years’ experience on the river, has never had a situation like this,” Giulio Bendandi, a boatman, told AP on Monday.

This year, Italy has received only half the average rainfall of the past 30 years, according to state-run research body CNR.