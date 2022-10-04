Drug capo among 16 dead in bloody Ecuador prison riot

Norero also was wanted on drug trafficking charges in Peru, where authorities say he managed to evade justice in mid-2020 by faking his own death amid the coronavirus pandemic and escaping to Ecuador. His lawyers had presented a falsified death certificate and purported photos of his death.

Dozens of soldiers arrived at the Ecuadorean prison at midday Tuesday to reinforce security while administrative personnel were evacuated from inside the complex.

In recent years, Ecuador’s state prisons have seen numerous bloody clashes between rival groups of prisoners, which authorities have blamed on disputes among rival drug gang members.

Prison official said 316 inmates were killed by other prisoners last year, while so far this year there have been 106 fatalities.

The worst battle occurred in September 2021 at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, when 125 prisoners were killed. Two months later, a fight at the same prison caused 65 deaths.

