Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say

All of the injured are expected to survive, including five or six people that police believe were bystanders not involved in the drug deal, Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference. He said 20 rounds were fired at the scene, roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — the Denver Police Department said in a statement.