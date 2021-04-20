Drug, device sales power Johnson & Johnson in first quarter

The company, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, reported revenue of $22.32 billion, well above the $21.82 billion projected on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks expected.

J&J said it now expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.42 to $9.57 per share, up from $9.40 to $9.60 in its January forecast. It anticipates revenue in the range of $90.6 billion to $91.6 billion, up from the January forecast of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares have climbed just over 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 7% in the last 12 months.

Shares fell slightly before the opening bell Tuesday with markets down.

