Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias award

The Spanish foundation said Thursday the award was given to the medical research organization for its collaborative efforts across international health care systems and the private sector on lifesaving drug research that is largely unprofitable for major pharmaceutical companies.

DNDi tackles diseases that proliferate in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America including Dengue fever, malaria, pediatric HIV, hepatitis C, and cryptococcal meningitis. The research group has already saved millions of lives since its foundation in 2003, it says.