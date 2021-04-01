Drummond leaves debut with bruised toe, Bucks beat LA 112-97

“We don’t worry about that,” coach Frank Vogel said of the Lakers’ mounting injury woes. “We worry about the guys in uniform. We know we have enough. We have a deep team. We’ve been playing better basketball, and we know we can win. Our group is going to grind.”

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Dennis Schröder added 17 points for the Lakers' supporting cast, but their two-game winning streak ended against the powerhouse Bucks, who rebounded smartly from a blowout loss to the Clippers.

“I think it was important (because) the starters hadn’t played well for the last two games,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They have high standards, high expectations of each other. They’ve set the bar high. We need to come out play well, play hard. There was a little bit of that tonight.”

TIP-INS

Bucks: Bobby Portis missed his fourth straight game under the NBA's health and safety protocols. ... PJ Tucker missed his fourth straight game with a strained left calf. ... Donte DiVincenzo was called for a flagrant foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the third quarter.

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points, but went 1 for 9 on 3-pointers. ... They hit eight of their first 12 3-pointers, a solid effort by a team ranked 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. They then missed 22 of their final 24.

ANTETOKOUNMPO BROTHERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his two brothers shared the court for 52 seconds late in the fourth quarter. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is Giannis' teammate with the Bucks, while Kostas Antetokounmpo is a Lakers reserve.

The Greek brothers also gathered on the court after the buzzer for a hug and a memorable conversation.

“You can never have a feeling like this,” Giannis said. “This moment, seeing the guys I grew up with, we slept in the same bed, we were looking at the ceiling and just wondering if we were ever going to play in the NBA, to be on the court and have our mother watching and videotaping ... I think this is the best moment I’ve ever had in the NBA.”

Giannis checked out of the game after just five simultaneous possessions for the three brothers, but he watched gleefully from the bench as Thanasis drilled a step-back 3-pointer over Kostas with 1:01 to play.

“Thanasis is ruthless, man," Giannis said. "Stepback on his little brother? C’mon, man. How can you do that to your little brother?”

The Antetokounmpos became the second trio of brothers to play at the same time in an NBA game. Jrue Holiday and his brothers, Justin and Aaron, did it in December 2019.

Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) defends against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts to being charged with a foul against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.