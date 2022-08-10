Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7

San Diego now heads to Washington, where Soto and Josh Bell will face their old team. They were acquired from the Nationals in a blockbuster trade on Aug. 2.

The Padres sent 11 batters to the plate in the third and scored six runs on six hits, two walks and a fielder's choice. They sent seven batters to the plate and scored four runs before making an out while chasing starter Jakob Junis.

For the third time in franchise history, they had four hits with the bases loaded. Besides Machado's double, the Padres got bases-loaded singles from Drury, Cronenworth and Trent Grisham. Another run scored on Nola's fielder's choice.

The Padres needed the big rally after the Giants scored three runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Two of those runs came in when Soto, the right fielder, misplayed Austin Slater's single into three bases, allowing two runs to score. Wilmer Flores then singled in Slater.

San Francisco went ahead 7-6 in the sixth with a three-run rally capped by pinch-hitter Joc Pederson's RBI single.

J.D. Davis homered with one out the second, his seventh, off Padres starter Sean Manaea.

Manaea allowed four runs, three earned, and six hits in five innings.

Junis allowed six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Giants: Have not named a starter for Friday night's series opener at home against Pittsburgh.

Padres: RHP Mike Clevinger (3-4, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Washington, against RHP Cory Abbott (0-1, 5.68).

