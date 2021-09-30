Dubai opens Expo 2020 to a world still reeling from pandemic

One noticeable change could be seen at the Expo site Thursday night: journalists could make calls over WhatsApp and FaceTime — two apps long blocked by the Emirates seemingly under security concerns and to help its monopoly state-run telecommunication companies.

The Expo will be one of the world's first global events, following an Olympics this summer that divided host nation Japan and took place without spectators. But unlike Tokyo, the UAE has one of the world's highest vaccination rates per capita and has seen its daily case numbers drop to their lowest levels in over a year.

After months of insisting that visitors do not need to prove their vaccination status, Expo changed course in recent days and said who come need to show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus tests. Those attending Thursday night's gala opening similarly had to offer a negative test result in the last 24 hours. Questions remain over how many laborers on the site fell sick during its construction.

Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, the secretary-general of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions that oversees Expos, acknowledged the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic in a speech to those gathered.

“We have collectively overcome the hurdles and all persevered,” he said.

Politics also could affect the Expo. The European Parliament this month urged nations not to take part in the Expo, citing human rights abuses, the jailing of activists and the autocratic government's use of spyware to target critics.

However, European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell acknowledged in a statement Thursday the bloc would take part in the Expo.

“In times of great challenges, our societies need to come together, not only to overcome them but also to grow stronger and cooperate better,” Borrell said. “Expo 2020 Dubai is a very visible opportunity to underline the EU’s commitment to international cooperation and multilateralism.”

Meanwhile, questions also remain over the economic boost the Emirates will see from the event. Relying on a projection of 25 million visitors, auditors EY in 2019 estimated a $6 billion boost during the event. EY told The Associated Press it hadn’t updated any of its figures and Expo officials now say they expect some 25 million “visits” both in person and online. Dubai already said it would give government employees six days off to explore the Expo site as long-haul carrier Emirates is offering free tickets to travelers.

Just as Dubai prepared to open the Expo, the International Monetary Fund released a statement saying it expected the Emirati economy to see a “gradual recovery” after its gross domestic product fell by 6.1% in 2020. Higher oil prices, coupled with a 3% growth in the country's non-oil economy, should help.

The IMF warned challenges remain, however.

“Uncertainty around the recovery remains globally and in the UAE ... with a resurgence of the pandemic the key source of risk to the outlook,” the IMF said.

Analyst James Swanston at Capital Economics also warned that while Expo could provide a boost for Dubai, its real estate market remained oversupplied and billions in outstanding government debt remained a danger for the city-state.

"Dubai had pinned its hopes on the World Expo to boost its attractiveness as a destination for tourists and expatriate workers," Swanston wrote. “We still think that the risk is the permanent effects of the Expo fail to live up to policymakers’ hopes.”

Caption Artists carry national flags during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Caption An Emirati artist performs during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Caption Emirati artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.