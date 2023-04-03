Dubai upholds extradition of financier accused of fraud

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah is accused of masterminding a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible. He was arrested in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, last year.

The Dubai media office said the Court of Cassation upheld a ruling late last year that granted Denmark's request for extradition. The lower court had said documents implicated him in fraud and money laundering. It was not immediately clear when he would be extradited.