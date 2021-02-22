Dubai's Emirates seeks key role in global vaccine delivery

On the one hand, the federation of seven emirates is accelerating efforts to import vaccines despite supply lags. The country, which boasts the world’s second-fastest inoculation drive behind Israel, relies most on a vaccine made by state-backed Chinese firm Sinopharm. It also offers residents a variety of other choices, including Pfizer, Russia’s Sputnik V and most recently AstraZeneca-Oxford University’s jab made in India.

Emirates also is assembling a wide-ranging supply chain across the world, catering particularly to countries in Africa and the Middle East that lack the proper infrastructure to store and transport the shots. Vaccine inequality has become a growing concern as wealthy countries vacuum up the lion’s share of doses, leaving poorer ones even farther behind in combating the public health and economic effects of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Dubai’s international port operator DP World and Emirates announced the creation of a “vaccine logistics alliance,” which plans to move millions more doses around the world via the company’s vast network of ports and Dubai’s airport, a crucial east-west transit point.

“I think we’re in a key strategic location to be able to deliver these vaccines to the developing countries that really can’t get them,” said Julian Sutch, commercial development manager at the Emirates cargo storage facility. "We know in the first world we’ll be able to get a hold of these vaccines, but it’s critical that everyone does.”

The UAE's push comes as vaccine diplomacy gains traction around the world, with countries like China doling out doses as part of ambitious political and business efforts.

The oil-rich UAE, seeking to deepen its influence and draw positive headlines abroad, has delivered free Sinopharm shipments to Egypt, a key Arab ally, and the Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles. On Sunday, with the help of a Emirati-based rival to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, 20,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in the impoverished Gaza Strip from the UAE.

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre contributed to this report.

A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 arrived from Brussels at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

