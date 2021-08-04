Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th

The initiative will see 40 celebrities and public figures each commit 40 minutes of their time to help a woman in their community return to the workplace.

“Over two million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service we can create a ripple effect," the wife of Prince Harry tells comedy actress Melissa McCarthy in the video.