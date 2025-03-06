Dudamel will lead concert performances of 'Die Walküre' in final Los Angeles Philharmonic season

Dudamel will conduct John Adams’ “Harmonium” and Antonio Estévez’s “Cantata Criolla” from June 5-7, 2026, in his final concerts at Disney Hall as music director. Dudamel chose the works to honor his Venezuelan and American identities.

He will lead the orchestra in its 2026 Hollywood Bowl season before starting as music director of the New York Philharmonic in 2026.

LA’s season opens on Sept. 25 with Dudamel and a world premiere of a currently untitled work for orchestra and choir by Pulitzer Prize winner composer Ellen Reid that was co-commissioned with the New York Philharmonic.

He takes the orchestra on a tour of Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo; and Taipei, Taiwan, from Oct. 20-30.

Credit: AP Credit: AP