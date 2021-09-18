Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president's power grab

It was the first time that President Kais Saied’s critics demonstrated against his actions since he suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and assumed full executive powers on July 25. Saied said the measures were necessary to save the country amid tensions over Tunisia’s economic and virus crisis, and would only last a month. But he then extended them “until further notice.”

The move sidelined Tunisia’s powerful Islamist party Ennahdha and has thrown its young democracy into question.